Heavenly Italian Plum Cake

This dessert is a heavenly combination in which juicy plums are served in a light cake batter. I like to serve it with some extra rum-soaked raisins and a creamy vanilla ice cream, although, it is just as good on its own for afternoon tea.
ITALIAN PLUM CAKE RECIPE
Serves 8-10
3 eggs 1 cup sugar 50g butter, melted 1 ½ cups flour 2 tsp baking powder Zest of 1 lemon Pinch of salt ½ cup raisins, optional, soaked in 2 Tbsp of rum 12 plums, stones removed ¼ cup demerara sugar Yoghurt to serve Icing sugar to dust
- Preheat an oven to 180C. Grease and line the base of a 20cm tin.
- Beat the eggs and sugar until light and creamy with an electric beater. Add the butter and beat through.
- Fold through the flour, baking powder, zest, salt and raisins.
- Slice half of the plums thinly and fold through the mixture. Pour into the tin and spread evenly.
- Keep the remaining plums in halves and arrange on the top of the cake. Some will sink a bit as it cooks but that is fine. Sprinkle with the demerara sugar. Place into the oven for 1 hour or until light and spongy to the touch. Cool in the tin.
- Serve with a dollop of yoghurt and light dusting of icing sugar.