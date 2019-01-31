Food & Drink

Oven-Poached Plums In Apple Juice

By Angela Casley
Viva
This one-pan recipe goes down a treat for dessert. Photo / Babiche Martens

For a really quick dessert poach some plums in the oven with a few flavours. Icecream is perfect here. I like to mush the plums into the icecream, revisiting a piece of my childhood to get every last bit!

OVEN-POACHED PLUMS IN APPLE JUICE RECIPE

Serves 4

500g plums, halved stones removed

2 bay leaves

2 cinnamon sticks

¼ cup caster sugar

1 Tbsp honey

1 cup apple juice

Icecream to serve
  1. Preheat an oven to 160C.
  2. Into an ovenproof dish place the plum halves. Place on top the bay leaves, cinnamon sticks, sugar, honey and pour over the apple juice.
  3. Bake for 30 minutes until softened but still holding their shape. Remove and cool.
  4. Serve with vanilla bean ice cream.

