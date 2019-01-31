For a really quick dessert poach some plums in the oven with a few flavours. Icecream is perfect here. I like to mush the plums into the icecream, revisiting a piece of my childhood to get every last bit!
OVEN-POACHED PLUMS IN APPLE JUICE RECIPE
Serves 4
500g plums, halved stones removed 2 bay leaves 2 cinnamon sticks ¼ cup caster sugar 1 Tbsp honey 1 cup apple juice Icecream to serve
- Preheat an oven to 160C.
- Into an ovenproof dish place the plum halves. Place on top the bay leaves, cinnamon sticks, sugar, honey and pour over the apple juice.
- Bake for 30 minutes until softened but still holding their shape. Remove and cool.
- Serve with vanilla bean ice cream.