Plum & Almond Galette

By Angela Casley
Viva
Finish this plum and almond galette with a little vibrant lemon zest. Photo / Babiche Martens

Any fruit can be used for a galette. Today, plums are the star. To prevent soggy pastry, a sprinkling of almond meal helps to soak up the juices. I place the baking paper into a flattish pie dish to contain the galette.

PLUM & ALMOND GALETTE

Serves 6

Pastry

1½ cup plain flour

¼ cup caster sugar

100g cold butter

1 egg
Filling

8 plums, stones removed, quartered

½ cup sugar

2 Tbsp cornflour

½ tsp cinnamon

2 Tbsp grated orange zest

1 cup ground almonds

1 egg, whisked

1 Tbsp caster sugar
  1. Preheat an oven to 180C.
  2. First make the filling. Into a sieve place the plums, sugar, cornflour, cinnamon and orange zest, stirring to combine. Let it sit for 15 minutes while you make the pastry. Some juices will drain.
  3. To make the pastry, place the flour, sugar and butter into a food processor, whizzing until it resembles fine breadcrumbs. Add the egg and whizz until the dough is formed. If need be, add 1 tablespoon water to combine.
  4. On a lightly floured bench, roll the pastry into an approximately 30cm circle. Lift it on to a sheet of baking paper.
  5. Sprinkle the almonds over the pastry leaving a 3cm border. Pile the plums on top of the almonds. Fold the pastry over the edges of the plums. Slide the paper on to a flat baking tray or into a shallow pie dish. Brush the pastry with a little of the whisked egg.
  6. Place into the oven for 40 minutes until the pastry is golden. Remove and sprinkle with caster sugar, cool for 20 minutes before serving.

