Any fruit can be used for a galette. Today, plums are the star. To prevent soggy pastry, a sprinkling of almond meal helps to soak up the juices. I place the baking paper into a flattish pie dish to contain the galette.
PLUM & ALMOND GALETTE
Serves 6
Pastry 1½ cup plain flour ¼ cup caster sugar 100g cold butter 1 egg
Filling 8 plums, stones removed, quartered ½ cup sugar 2 Tbsp cornflour ½ tsp cinnamon 2 Tbsp grated orange zest 1 cup ground almonds 1 egg, whisked 1 Tbsp caster sugar
- Preheat an oven to 180C.
- First make the filling. Into a sieve place the plums, sugar, cornflour, cinnamon and orange zest, stirring to combine. Let it sit for 15 minutes while you make the pastry. Some juices will drain.
- To make the pastry, place the flour, sugar and butter into a food processor, whizzing until it resembles fine breadcrumbs. Add the egg and whizz until the dough is formed. If need be, add 1 tablespoon water to combine.
- On a lightly floured bench, roll the pastry into an approximately 30cm circle. Lift it on to a sheet of baking paper.
- Sprinkle the almonds over the pastry leaving a 3cm border. Pile the plums on top of the almonds. Fold the pastry over the edges of the plums. Slide the paper on to a flat baking tray or into a shallow pie dish. Brush the pastry with a little of the whisked egg.
- Place into the oven for 40 minutes until the pastry is golden. Remove and sprinkle with caster sugar, cool for 20 minutes before serving.