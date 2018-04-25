Make the most of the last of the seasonal plums — or use tinned plums if necessary — for this delicious tart. I have changed it up with a puff pastry base that doesn’t need blind baking. It works equally well with other seasonal fruit, such as feijoas and guavas.
PLUM FRANGIPANE TART
Serves 8
300g puff pastry 150g butter, softened 150g caster sugar 3 eggs 150g ground almonds ½ cup white chocolate chips 6 medium-sized plums, halved, stones removed ¼ cup flaked almonds Icing sugar for dusting Whipped cream, to serve
- Preheat an oven to 180C.
- On a lightly floured bench roll the pastry to ¼ cm, and a little bigger than a 23cm flan tin. Line the tin with pastry, then cut any excess from the edges.
- In a bowl beat together the butter, sugar, eggs, almonds and flour until smooth, then stir in the chocolate. Pour it into the pastry and smooth with a spoon. Press the plums lightly into the mixture, cut-side down.
- Sprinkle with almonds and place into the bottom half of the oven for 40 minutes. Check it isn’t browning too quickly. If it is, place a piece of tinfoil over the tart and continue to cook for 15-20 minutes until it is set in the middle.
- Remove and cool in the tin for 15 minutes before removing from the tin.
- Dust with icing sugar and serve with whipped cream.