For a non-bake slice, give this oat and banana number a go. It takes 10 minutes to put together before you simply cut and freeze to enjoy later. I usually slice and place it in an airtight container, so it’s ready for one of those ‘I need a snack now’ moments.
BANANA COCONUT SLICE
Makes 16 pieces
1 cup pitted dry dates 1 banana 1 cup desiccated coconut 1 cup whole grain oats ½ cup walnuts ½ cup seeds, e.g. pumpkin and sunflower 2 Tbsp LSA 1 cup coconut cream 2 Tbsp toasted coconut (desiccated or shredded)
- Line a 20 x 20cm tin with baking paper.
- Soak the dates in boiling water for 15 minutes. Drain.
- Into a food processor place the dates and banana, whizzing together. Add the coconut, oats, walnuts, seeds and LSA, blitzing until well combined.
- Press the mixture into the tin and freeze for 2 hours.
- To whip coconut cream, place in the fridge for several hours to cool. Beat for 3 or 4 minutes until light and fluffy.
- Spread over the slice, sprinkle over coconut and return to freezer. Slice when chilled and place into a container.