Have you ever wondered why so many recipes include vanilla? Not only is it a fabulous stand-alone taste sensation, but it helps draw a more in-depth flavour from other ingredients.
SPICED PEACH AND CHOCOLATE CAKE RECIPE Serves 8
120g butter 1 cup brown sugar 3 eggs 1 tsp vanilla essence 1 tsp cinnamon ½ tsp nutmeg ¼ tsp ground cloves 1 ½ cups flour 1 tsp baking powder 100g grated chocolate 420g tin peaches, drained
To serve Lightly whipped cream
- Preheat the oven to 170C. Line a 20 x 20cm tin with baking paper.
- Cream the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add the eggs one at a time, beating through, along with the vanilla.
- Fold in the cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, flour and baking powder, then the grated chocolate. Spread the batter into the cake tin. Arrange the drained peaches on top. Place into the centre of the oven for 45-50 minutes until light and spongy to touch.
- Cool in the tin, then serve with a good dollop of whipped cream.