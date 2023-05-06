A speciality of eastern Algeria, this jam-covered cake called mderbel has a texture similar to shortbread. The name refers to being nonchalant or casual, which is a good description of this cake’s appearance.

One thing that makes it stand out is the topping it often gets. A piece of the dough is set aside, stiffened with some flour and grated over the top.

For jam, choose a smooth one, without large pieces of fruit. Apricot jam is the classic choice.

JAM CAKE RECIPE Region: Algeria Algeria Preparation time: 15 minutes 15 minutes Cooking time: 30 minutes 30 minutes Serves: 8

120g butter, melted, plus extra for greasing (optional) 120g butter, melted, plus extra for greasing (optional) 2 1⁄3 cups plain (all-purpose) flour, plus extra for dusting (optional) and the topping 2 1⁄3 cups plain (all-purpose) flour, plus extra for dusting (optional) and the topping ¾ cup sugar ¾ cup sugar 2 large eggs 2 large eggs 2 tsp baking powder 2 tsp baking powder 2 pinches of salt 2 pinches of salt 150g smooth fruit jam 150g smooth fruit jam

Preheat the oven to 180C. Line a 23cm round or square 20 × 20cm cake pan with baking (parchment) paper, or grease the pan with butter and dust with flour, shaking out the excess. Put the butter and sugar into a large bowl and cream until light and fluffy, then add the eggs, one at a time. Add the baking powder and salt, sift in the flour and lightly work to a soft dough that doesn’t stick to your fingers. Set aside a quarter of the dough. Spread the dough evenly across the bottom of the prepared pan. Loosen the jam with a touch of warm water if necessary and spread evenly and generously over the top. With the reserved piece of dough, work in a touch more flour to make it stiffer, then using a box grater, coarsely grate the dough in an even layer over the jam. Bake in the hot oven until cooked through and golden, about 30 minutes. Serve. Store in an airtight container for up to 3 days.