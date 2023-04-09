Food & Drink

Party With The Prettiest Peach & Pistachio Meringue Cake

By Angela Casley
This lush dessert gets its decadence from lashings of mascarpone. Photo / Babiche Martens

If your pistachios are whole, shell them first then place into a food processor and blitz until they resemble bread crumbs. Use frozen blueberries if needed. Build the cake at least 1 hour before serving. It keeps in the fridge for a couple of days, getting more chewy and delicious.

PEACH AND PISTACHIO MERINGUE CAKE RECIPE

Serves 8-10
Meringues

6 egg whites

50g caster sugar

150g icing sugar, sifted

70g pistachios, ground

150g desiccated coconut
Filling

300g mascarpone

1 egg, separated

½ cup sugar

1 peach, peeled and sliced

1 cup blueberries
  1. Preheat the oven the 150C. Line two baking trays with paper. Draw 2 x 23cm circles.
  2. For the meringues, beat the egg whites until light and fluffy. Slowly add the caster sugar, beating until the meringue is thick and glossy. Fold through the icing sugar. Save 2 or 3 tablespoons of pistachio and coconut for garnish. Add the remaining to the meringue, stirring gently. Spoon the mixture evenly on two baking sheets, spreading with the back of a spoon. Bake for 1 hour, swapping around in the oven halfway through for even cooking. Turn the oven off and allow it to cool.
  3. For the filling, beat the mascarpone with the egg yolk and ¼ cup sugar until thick. Beat the egg white until stiff with the remaining sugar. Gently fold through the mascarpone.
  4. When ready to assemble, peel the paper from the meringues and place one on a plate. Top with the mascarpone, sliced peaches and most of the blueberries, reserving a few for garnish.
  5. Place the second meringue on top and garnish with slices of peach and blueberries. Sprinkle over the leftover coconut and pistachios. Leave it in the fridge until ready to serve.

