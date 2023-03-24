17 Craveable Cookie Recipes Ready For Dunking

It’s coming to the time of year when hot coffee and tea are near necessities in the morning, and we’re in the business of match-making them with something crispy or dense or chewy or buttery.

Softening up a cookie with a dip in a warm drink is a simple pleasure, especially when you’re able to melt a smidge of chocolate or impart a caramel flavour.

Enter these cookie recipes. Their levels of sweetness range as much as their textures, from cornflake-replete biscuits with moreish white chocolate chunks, to Nutella pinwheels and soft mocha kisses.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This crispy cookie recipe has been a staple in Angela Casley’s collection, taken from an old handwritten recipe book. The cornflakes add extra crunch to the already crispy dough.

Photo / Todd Eyre

These sweet treats from Wickes’ cookbook A Quiet Kitchen are gluten-free, with peanut butter providing a smooth texture and rich, semi-salty taste.

Photo / Supplied Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

These vanilla cookies are more traditionally dunked in Malvasia, an aromatic wine, but also do well with a light brush of rum and grappa, or a sprinkle of icing sugar.

Photo / Eleanor Ozich

These cute little cookies are snappy and not too sweet, making them perfect for a snacky morning tea. Rice flour is added to give the dough a satisfying crackle.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Amanda Laird recommends using good-quality cocoa to get the best out of an afghan. The cookies are a bit of a national favourite and this recipe doesn’t mess with a classic.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Demerara sugar gives these simple cookies a slight molasses flavour, while a hint of orange zest brings some pleasant brightness.

Photo / Susanna Blavarg

The hazelnut and chocolate swirl in these cookies looks impressive but isn’t too tricky to achieve. A little sprinkling of salt over the cookies before they go in the oven will help to restore a bit more balance.

Photo / Supplied

Dark chocolate chunks and salted butter bring out a tasty savoury quality in these gluten-free cookies.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A hint of coffee powder and a sweet chocolatey filling makes these a perfect pair with an early morning cup of tea. Licking the bowl is especially delicious for this recipe.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This batter bakes into a super crisp texture, making them perfect for fun and unusual shapes. They’ll be a good fit for Easter if you’d like to bake up some eggs or bunnies.

Photo / Babiche Martens

With a mix of peanut butter and tahini, these salty chocolate chip cookies are more-ish and definitely dunkable.

Photo / Babiche Martens

With a sprinkling of fresh and ground ginger, these cookies turn extra golden upon baking. You could also swap raisins to chocolate chips, if that’s more your taste.

Photo / Eleanor Ozich

These cookies give you the opportunity for double dunking, as they are pre-dipped in good-quality dark chocolate. There’s also no baking needed for this easy bake — they just need to chill in the freezer.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Part of the appeal of these biscuits is the awesome graphic look of the chocolate — use roughly chopped chocolate to get the striking look.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Kūmara is mixed with honey and cinnamon, to bring out the sweetness and warmth in this cookie, for another great gluten-free option.

Photo / Babiche Martens

The chocolate dip on these buttery shortbread cookies is slightly sweeter and is perfect for melty into a cup of strong black tea.

Photo / Babiche Martens

You can also add chocolate chips, peanuts, raisins or whatever else is in the cupboard to this versatile recipe.