Delightfully Simple Mocha Kisses

Don’t underestimate a simple kiss recipe. They are hardly likely to last more than a day or two, but if you think they might, keep them in the fridge. If you don’t have a food processor, rub the butter in by hand, then add the coffee and egg to finish the dough.
MOCHA KISSES RECIPE
Makes 8
1 ½ cups self-raising flour
½ cup caster sugar
100g butter, cubed
3 tsp coffee powder dissolved in 2 tsp boiling water
1 egg
Filling
80g butter, softened
1 ½ cups icing sugar
2 tsp cocoa
1 tsp strong coffee
1. Preheat the oven to 170C. Line 2 oven trays with baking paper.
2. For the biscuits, place the flour, sugar, butter, dissolved coffee and egg in a processor and blitz until the dough forms. Roll on a lightly floured bench into 16 even-sized balls and place on the trays. Press down a little. Bake for 18 minutes until sponge-like to touch. Remove and cool on a wire rack.
3. To make the filling, beat the butter, icing sugar, cocoa and coffee until smooth.
4. Sandwich the biscuits together with the filling to form your kisses. Store in an airtight container.