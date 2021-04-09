Food & Drink

Delightfully Simple Mocha Kisses

Save
Share
By Angela Casley
Viva
These kisses are perfect come morning tea time. Photo / Babiche Martens

Don’t underestimate a simple kiss recipe. They are hardly likely to last more than a day or two, but if you think they might, keep them in the fridge. If you don’t have a food processor, rub the butter in by hand, then add the coffee and egg to finish the dough.

MOCHA KISSES RECIPE

Makes 8

1 ½ cups self-raising flour

½ cup caster sugar

100g butter, cubed

3 tsp coffee powder dissolved in 2 tsp boiling water

1 egg

Filling

80g butter, softened

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

1 ½ cups icing sugar

2 tsp cocoa

1 tsp strong coffee

1. Preheat the oven to 170C. Line 2 oven trays with baking paper.

2. For the biscuits, place the flour, sugar, butter, dissolved coffee and egg in a processor and blitz until the dough forms. Roll on a lightly floured bench into 16 even-sized balls and place on the trays. Press down a little. Bake for 18 minutes until sponge-like to touch. Remove and cool on a wire rack.

3. To make the filling, beat the butter, icing sugar, cocoa and coffee until smooth.

4. Sandwich the biscuits together with the filling to form your kisses. Store in an airtight container.

Share this article:

Save
Share

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Featured

More Food & Drink

1/52/5