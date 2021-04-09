Delightfully Simple Mocha Kisses

Don’t underestimate a simple kiss recipe. They are hardly likely to last more than a day or two, but if you think they might, keep them in the fridge. If you don’t have a food processor, rub the butter in by hand, then add the coffee and egg to finish the dough.

MOCHA KISSES RECIPE

Makes 8

1 ½ cups self-raising flour

½ cup caster sugar

100g butter, cubed

3 tsp coffee powder dissolved in 2 tsp boiling water

1 egg

Filling

80g butter, softened

1 ½ cups icing sugar

2 tsp cocoa

1 tsp strong coffee

1. Preheat the oven to 170C. Line 2 oven trays with baking paper.

2. For the biscuits, place the flour, sugar, butter, dissolved coffee and egg in a processor and blitz until the dough forms. Roll on a lightly floured bench into 16 even-sized balls and place on the trays. Press down a little. Bake for 18 minutes until sponge-like to touch. Remove and cool on a wire rack.

3. To make the filling, beat the butter, icing sugar, cocoa and coffee until smooth.