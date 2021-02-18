Orange, Oat & Chocolate Chip Biscuits Recipe

Take a simple chocolate chip recipe and add a few extra flavours for a surprise, such as zesty orange and a hint of cinnamon.
ORANGE, OAT & CHOCOLATE CHIP BISCUITS Makes 20
125g butter, softened 1 cup brown sugar 1 egg ½ tsp vanilla Zest of 1 orange 1 cup rolled oats 1 cup flour ½ tsp baking powder ¼ tsp cinnamon 1 cup chocolate chunks (white or dark)
- Preheat the oven to 170C. Line two baking trays with paper.
- Beat the butter and brown sugar until light and creamy. Add the egg and vanilla beating well.
- Stir through the zest, oats, flour, baking powder, cinnamon and chocolate chunks. Place tablespoons of mixture on the baking trays. Top with a little extra chocolate if desired. Bake for 20 minutes, swapping them around in the oven halfway through for even cooking. Remove from the oven and cool on a rack.
- Store in an airtight container.