These golden pastry pinwheels are filled with pesto and oven-roasted vegetables.

Sweeties are a type of capsicum; they’re long and thin and as the name suggests, sweet-tasting. For this recipe, place the sweeties in a hot oven on a baking tray, cooking for 15 minutes until blistered. Remove, cool and peel.

COURGETTE AND ROASTED SWEETIE PINWHEELS RECIPE Makes 6

150g puff pastry
1 egg, whisked
2 Tbsp pesto
2 courgettes, thinly sliced
3 sweeties, roasted
¼ cup grated parmesan

Preheat the oven to 200C. Grease the base of 6 muffin tins. Roll the pastry to 5mm thick and cut into six strips 4cm wide and 25cm long. Brush each with egg wash. Spread each piece with pesto. Cover with a piece of courgette and sweetie strips. Roll each from one end to the other, then place in the muffin tins. Sprinkle each with a little parmesan. Bake for 25 minutes until crisp and golden. Remove and enjoy while warm.

