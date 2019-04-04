Food & Drink

Mini Blue Cheese & Fig Tarts

By Angela Casley
Viva
All you need is five ingredients to create these simple blue cheese and fig tarts. Photo / Babiche Martens

This is a flavour combination made in heaven. Baked into a crisp shell of puffed pastry, the soft fig and cheese will simply melt in your mouth.

MINI BLUE CHEESE & FIG TARTS RECIPE

Makes 12

2 sheets puff pastry

100g hard blue cheese

50g cream cheese

6 figs, halved

1 Tbsp caster sugar
  1. Preheat an oven to 180C. Line a baking tray with paper.
  2. Cut 12 pastry circles 7-8cm in diameter. With a knife cut a 1cm border, not right through the pastry.
  3. Combine the blue and cream cheeses together in a small bowl. Spread a bit on the base of each pastry circle. Top with half a fig cut side up. Sprinkle with a little sugar.
  4. Place into the hot oven for 12-15 minutes until the pastry is puffed and golden. Cool for 10 minutes before serving.

