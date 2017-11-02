Pork Pastry Rolls Recipe

Take a piece of puff pastry and fill it with a tasty, savoury spiced pork. Hand them out to your guests while they are hot and smelling scrummy. These are super quick to make, and you could even have them in the fridge, ready to cook. I like to cut through halfway before cooking and the remainder once they are cooked. This helps to keep them moist and hold in the flavour.
Makes 30
- Preheat oven to 190C. Line a baking tray with paper.
- Into a large bowl place the mince, onion, ginger, chilli, lemon, coriander, breadcrumbs, salt and pepper combining well.
- Place the pastry sheets on the bench. Divide the filling between the four halves placing it along the long side.
- Brush the edges with egg. Roll tightly. With a small sharp knife cut slits through the pastry to form small rolls.
- Brush the top of the pastry with egg and sprinkle with poppy seeds. Place into the oven for 20 minutes until risen and golden. Remove and cool for 5 minutes, then slice right through.
- Serve with sweet chilli to dip.