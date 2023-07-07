Crispy, soft and warm — pastry-wrapped goods are a lovely weekend lunch or handy dinner party staple.
These savoury pastry recipes include lots of herbs, slow-cooked meats and gooey cheese. Another common theme? Sesame or poppy seed toppings, for extra crunch.
Don’t be shy with the butter — the
This chicken pie recipe is hot out of recipe editor Angela Casley’s oven. It’s approachable and packed full of cheese, garlic and thyme.
Baking tomatoes down will bring out a little extra sweetness. It’s a useful way to bring out their flavour when they’re out of season.
This flaky, feta-filled pie is unfussy and uncomplicated. Just make sure to brush the pastry with good-quality butter, for distinct and crispy layers.
These easy bites come from Jeff Koehler’s The North African Cook Book. They’re filled with fresh cheese and heaped spoons of herbs — you could take your pick from dried zaatar, thyme, coriander or oregano.
These rolls are full of spices. Enjoy them with sweet chilli sauce.
This pie has a few surprising (and delicious) ingredients, namely, lemon zest, Dijon mustard and blue cheese.
This hearty recipe packs creamed corn, garlicky chicken and fresh herbs into puff pastry.
This pie is filled with lovely aromatics and good-quality sausage, making it a superb centrepiece for a weekend gathering.
Beloved restauranteur Sid Sahrawat shares this recipe for simple dinner party nibbles — made with spring roll wrappers.
Bacon, feta and chives — need we say more?
The tapenade served alongside this impressive dinner centrepiece helps to introduce some complexity, with green olives, capers, anchovies and vinegar adding a salty punch.
This galette is striking, a medley of tomatoes, herbs and parmesan.
Serve these hearty pies with a sweet, punchy chutney.
The sour cream topping is mixed with a load of chopped dill for added freshness.
The plait technique is simple and creates more interest for the eye when it’s served on a dinner table.
Smoked kingfish and slow-cooked leeks make this tart feel and look luxurious.
These cauliflower hand-pies are veggie-friendly and boast an aromatic, herby flavour.
If you’re not one to mess around with pastry or find the prospect a bit daunting, this is the recipe for you. A simple wrap-and-bake option that’s basically fool-proof.