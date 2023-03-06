Food & Drink

Serve These Golden, Flaky Olive & Tomato Tarts At Your Next Soiree

Save
Share
By Angela Casley
nzme
Photo / Babiche Martens

Double this for a crowd, or make one big one if that’s easier for you. Have all the prep done beforehand so you can assemble and cook with ease, before serving warm.

OLIVE AND TOMATO TARTS RECIPE

Makes 8

½ cup marinated olives, chopped

½ cup parsley

100g feta, crumbled

1 egg

¼ tsp each salt and pepper

½ cup basil leaves

450g puff pastry

200g cherry tomatoes
  1. Preheat the oven to 180C. Line a baking tray with paper.
  2. In a medium-sized bowl combine the olives, parsley, feta, egg, salt and pepper. Add half the basil leaves.
  3. Roll the pastry to ½ cm thickness. Cut out eight 10 x 8cm rectangles. Brush the edges with water. Cut strips from the remaining pastry and press on to the edges of each rectangle.
  4. Place a spoonful of olive mixture into the base of each pastry. Top with tomatoes.
  5. Bake for 20 minutes or until puffed and golden.
  6. Serve warm with extra basil leaves.

Share this article:

Save
Share

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Featured

More Food & Drink

1/52/5