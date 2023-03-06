Double this for a crowd, or make one big one if that’s easier for you. Have all the prep done beforehand so you can assemble and cook with ease, before serving warm.
OLIVE AND TOMATO TARTS RECIPE Makes 8
½ cup marinated olives, chopped ½ cup parsley 100g feta, crumbled 1 egg ¼ tsp each salt and pepper ½ cup basil leaves 450g puff pastry 200g cherry tomatoes
- Preheat the oven to 180C. Line a baking tray with paper.
- In a medium-sized bowl combine the olives, parsley, feta, egg, salt and pepper. Add half the basil leaves.
- Roll the pastry to ½ cm thickness. Cut out eight 10 x 8cm rectangles. Brush the edges with water. Cut strips from the remaining pastry and press on to the edges of each rectangle.
- Place a spoonful of olive mixture into the base of each pastry. Top with tomatoes.
- Bake for 20 minutes or until puffed and golden.
- Serve warm with extra basil leaves.