Food & Drink

How To Make Steak Sandwiches With Homemade Chilli Jam

Save
Share
By Angela Casley
nzme
Photo / Babiche Martens

This is a great way of using excess chillies if you are lucky enough to have them growing in your garden. A spoonful goes well on top of meats, salads and even on a goat’s cheese crostini.

STEAK SANDWICHES WITH CHILLI JAM RECIPE

Makes 1 cup
Chilli jam

6 long chillies, roughly chopped

1 red pepper, seeds removed

2 cloves garlic

1 cup white vinegar

1 cup caster sugar

¼ tsp salt
Sandwich filling

1 French stick, cut into 4

200g steak, cooked

4-8 lettuce leaves

1-2 tomatoes, sliced

¼ cup coriander leaves
  1. First, make the chilli jam. Place the chillies, red pepper and garlic in a food processor and pulse until well combined. Spoon into a medium-sized pot.
  2. Add the vinegar, sugar and salt, slowly bringing to a simmer. Continue to cook for 15-20 minutes until the jam becomes thickened and a little sticky.
  3. Store in a jar until ready to use.
  4. Assemble the sandwich with the slices of steak, lettuce, tomatoes and a good drizzle of chilli jam. Add a few coriander leaves to garnish.

Share this article:

Save
Share

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Featured

More Food & Drink

1/52/5