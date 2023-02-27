How To Make Steak Sandwiches With Homemade Chilli Jam

This is a great way of using excess chillies if you are lucky enough to have them growing in your garden. A spoonful goes well on top of meats, salads and even on a goat’s cheese crostini.
STEAK SANDWICHES WITH CHILLI JAM RECIPE Makes 1 cup
Chilli jam 6 long chillies, roughly chopped 1 red pepper, seeds removed 2 cloves garlic 1 cup white vinegar 1 cup caster sugar ¼ tsp salt
Sandwich filling 1 French stick, cut into 4 200g steak, cooked 4-8 lettuce leaves 1-2 tomatoes, sliced ¼ cup coriander leaves
- First, make the chilli jam. Place the chillies, red pepper and garlic in a food processor and pulse until well combined. Spoon into a medium-sized pot.
- Add the vinegar, sugar and salt, slowly bringing to a simmer. Continue to cook for 15-20 minutes until the jam becomes thickened and a little sticky.
- Store in a jar until ready to use.
- Assemble the sandwich with the slices of steak, lettuce, tomatoes and a good drizzle of chilli jam. Add a few coriander leaves to garnish.