Your Summer Barbecue Doesn’t Get Any Easier Than This Skirt Steak

Chimichurri goes with so many dishes: on top of steak, chicken, fish or vegetables. It also makes a versatile marinade. For this recipe, roast your peppers or buy them in a jar. Skirt steak is an under-appreciated cut, and is beautiful cooked medium-rare and sliced to serve.
Chimichurri
3 roasted peppers, skin and seeds removed
3 cloves garlic, chopped
1 cup roughly chopped parsley
½ tsp cumin
½ tsp smoked paprika
¼ tsp chilli flakes
¼ cup red wine vinegar
¼ cup olive oil
¼ tsp salt and pepper
- Firstly make the chimichurri. Into a blender place the peppers, garlic, parsley, cumin, paprika, chilli, red wine vinegar, and oil, blitzing until well combined. Season with salt and pepper. Store in an airtight container.
- Rub ½ cup chimichurri over the steak and set aside for at least 2 hours or overnight to marinate.
- Preheat an oven to 180˚C.
- Place the potatoes into a roasting dish, rub with the oil and bake for 20 minutes. Remove, squash with a fork, sprinkle over the feta and bake for a further 10 minutes. Fold through the spinach and artichokes.
- Preheat a barbecue to a medium/high temperature. Pat any excess liquid from the beef and cook for 5 minutes on each side depending on the thickness and your liking. Let it rest for 10 minutes, then slice thinly.
- Serve the steak on top of the potatoes with a good spoonful of chimichurri.