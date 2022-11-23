Food & Drink

Give Your Potato Salad Recipe A Refresh With Courgettes And Fennel

By Angela Casley
Photo / Babiche Martens

This is a quick, fresh, crisp salad that is fabulous for summer to serve as part of your Christmas feast. A little hint: If cooking your potatoes ahead of time, place them into a bowl of cold water. Squeeze in the juice of half a lemon and this will ensure they keep their colour. The same applies for the fennel.

NEW POTATO, COURGETTE AND FENNEL SALAD RECIPE

Serves 6-8

750g new potatoes, cooked

½ head fennel, thinly sliced

2 medium courgettes, peeled into ribbons

¼ cup chopped fresh dill

½ cup pomegranate seeds

Salt and pepper

Dressing

¼ cup olive oil

2 Tbsp lemon juice

Pinch caster sugar

1 clove garlic, crushed

1. Place the potatoes into a large bowl, cutting any large ones in half. Add the fennel, courgette ribbons, dill, and pomegranate seeds. Season with salt and pepper.

2. For the dressing, combine the oil, lemon juice, sugar and garlic in a jar, then shake to mix the ingredients. Pour the dressing over the salad and toss. Leave it for 30 minutes before serving to allow the flavour to infuse.

