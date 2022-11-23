This is a quick, fresh, crisp salad that is fabulous for summer to serve as part of your Christmas feast. A little hint: If cooking your potatoes ahead of time, place them into a bowl of cold water. Squeeze in the juice of half a lemon and this will ensure they keep their colour. The same applies for the fennel.
NEW POTATO, COURGETTE AND FENNEL SALAD RECIPE
Serves 6-8
750g new potatoes, cooked
½ head fennel, thinly sliced
2 medium courgettes, peeled into ribbons
¼ cup chopped fresh dill
½ cup pomegranate seeds
Salt and pepper
Dressing
¼ cup olive oil
2 Tbsp lemon juice
Pinch caster sugar
1 clove garlic, crushed
1. Place the potatoes into a large bowl, cutting any large ones in half. Add the fennel, courgette ribbons, dill, and pomegranate seeds. Season with salt and pepper.
2. For the dressing, combine the oil, lemon juice, sugar and garlic in a jar, then shake to mix the ingredients. Pour the dressing over the salad and toss. Leave it for 30 minutes before serving to allow the flavour to infuse.