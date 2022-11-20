A Spicy Beetroot Salad With Zesty Yoghurt Dressing

Cut the beetroot into different shapes and cooking just some of it, it not only adds interest but a mix of texture. Keep this spice mix to have on hand for other dishes. It’s delicious sprinkled over roast vegetables or barbecued meats.

SPICY BEETROOT SALAD WITH YOGHURT DRESSING RECIPE

Serves 6

1 tsp whole coriander seeds

1 tsp whole cumin

1 tsp whole fennel

4 medium beetroot, varying sizes

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 Tbsp orange zest

½ cup cherry bocconcini

1 Tbsp thyme leaves

Salt and pepper

Dressing

½ cup Greek yoghurt

1 Tbsp orange juice

1 tsp ground seeds (from above)

1. Preheat an oven to 180C.

2. Place the coriander, cumin and fennel seeds into a dry frying pan. Place on the heat until toasting for 3 or 4 minutes. Put into a mortar and pestle and grind, but not quite to a powder.

3. Cut half the beetroot (skin-on) into quarters and place on a baking tray. Rub over the olive oil and bake for 30 minutes or until cooked through. Remove, toss through 2 teaspoons of spices and season.

4. With the remaining beetroot, peel and cut them into thin sticks and/or slice thinly. Toss though the cooked beetroot when cool.

5. For the dressing combine the yoghurt, juice and seeds.