Janneke Philippi’s Roasted Fig Salad With Honey, Thyme Bacon & Roquefort Dressing

I find it hard to resist figs, but I am frequently disappointed: they are rarely well-ripened, sweet and juicy. Roasting is the solution to mediocre figs. While the figs sizzle in the oven, I fry some crispy bacon and make a warm cheese dressing.

Mizuna (also known as Japanese mustard lettuce) has a peppery flavour, which works well here, but you can substitute rocket if necessary. In late summer, this salad is often served as a meal on our table, with crispy toasted nut bread on the side.