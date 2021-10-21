Food & Drink

Nigel Slater’s Chicken With Yuzu & Broccoli

A hearty, healthy meal from Britain's beloved food writer. Photo / Supplied
CHICKEN WITH YUZU AND BROCCOLI RECIPE

Serves 2

2 Tbsp light soy sauce

2 Tbsp mirin

1 Tbsp sesame oil

2 Tbsp yuzu juice*

½ tsp togarashi seasoning, plus a little extra*

500g chicken breasts

150g sticky (sushi) rice

150g broccoli
  1. Put the soy sauce in a mixing bowl, add the mirin and sesame oil, the yuzu juice* and the togarashi seasoning* (see note below). Stir to combine. Cut the chicken breast into finger-thick strips and push down into the marinade. Set aside for a good couple of hours.
  2. Put the sticky (sushi) rice into a saucepan and pour over enough water to cover it well, about 400ml. Add 1 tsp of salt and bring to the boil. Cover tightly with a lid, lower the heat to a simmer and leave for 10 minutes. Remove the rice from the heat and leave to rest, still tightly covered, for 10 minutes.
  3. Put a pot of water on to boil. Warm an overhead grill and line a grill pan with kitchen foil. Put the marinated chicken strips on to the foil in a single layer, taking care not to pack them too tightly together. Grill for 8-10 minutes. Baste them occasionally with the marinade and turn once or twice. You may want to move them closer to the heat for the last few minutes.
  4. While the chicken cooks and the rice rests, wash and trim the broccoli, then drop it into the boiling water and let it cook for 3-4 minutes until the stems are just tender to the point of a knife. Drain and finely chop the broccoli.
  5. Stir the broccoli into the rice and divide between two bowls. When the chicken is dark and sizzling, place it on top of the rice and season with a little more togarashi.

*Find yuzu and togarashi at Japanese supermarkets or Asian grocers. If you can't find yuzu, lemon juice is a suitable substitute. Chilli flakes or cayenne pepper can be subsituted for togorashi seasoning. Add to taste.

Extracted with permission from A Cook’s Book, by Nigel Slater (HarperCollins, $60), due out in early November.

