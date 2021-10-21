Nigel Slater’s Chicken With Yuzu & Broccoli

Serves 2
- Put the soy sauce in a mixing bowl, add the mirin and sesame oil, the yuzu juice* and the togarashi seasoning* (see note below). Stir to combine. Cut the chicken breast into finger-thick strips and push down into the marinade. Set aside for a good couple of hours.
- Put the sticky (sushi) rice into a saucepan and pour over enough water to cover it well, about 400ml. Add 1 tsp of salt and bring to the boil. Cover tightly with a lid, lower the heat to a simmer and leave for 10 minutes. Remove the rice from the heat and leave to rest, still tightly covered, for 10 minutes.
- Put a pot of water on to boil. Warm an overhead grill and line a grill pan with kitchen foil. Put the marinated chicken strips on to the foil in a single layer, taking care not to pack them too tightly together. Grill for 8-10 minutes. Baste them occasionally with the marinade and turn once or twice. You may want to move them closer to the heat for the last few minutes.
- While the chicken cooks and the rice rests, wash and trim the broccoli, then drop it into the boiling water and let it cook for 3-4 minutes until the stems are just tender to the point of a knife. Drain and finely chop the broccoli.
- Stir the broccoli into the rice and divide between two bowls. When the chicken is dark and sizzling, place it on top of the rice and season with a little more togarashi.
*Find yuzu and togarashi at Japanese supermarkets or Asian grocers. If you can't find yuzu, lemon juice is a suitable substitute. Chilli flakes or cayenne pepper can be subsituted for togorashi seasoning. Add to taste.
