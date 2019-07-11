Serve this chickpea satay as a main meal or a side. You will find sorghum, an ancient grain, at most supermarkets or a health shop. Equally delicious though, is to serve this with rice or naan bread. The coriander garnish adds the finishing touch.
ONE-POT CHICKPEA & PUMPKIN SATAY RECIPE Serves 4-6
2 Tbsp olive oil 1 onion, sliced thinly 2 garlic cloves, crushed ½ tsp each ground cumin, coriander, and ginger 3 cups cubed pumpkin 1 cup tomato passata 1 cup vegetable stock ½ cup peanut butter ¼ cup chopped dried dates 390g tin chickpeas, drained
1 cup chopped coriander2 cups cooked sorghum, to serve
- In a large pot warm the oil. Add the onion and garlic, cooking for 2-3 minutes to soften.
- Add the cumin, coriander and ginger, stirring through for a couple of minutes until fragrant.
- Add the pumpkin, passata, stock, peanut butter, dates and chickpeas, bringing to a simmer. Cook for 15-20 minutes until a fork will easily pierce the pumpkin and the sauce has started to thicken.
- Just before serving, stir through half the coriander. Sprinkle the remainder on the top.
- Serve satay hot with warmed sorghum on the side.