In this fortnightly series, Viva’s resident dining-out editor shares his sage advice on where and what to eat. He’s eaten a lot of bad meals so you don’t have to.

Do you have any restaurant-related questions or dining-out conundrums? Jesse Mulligan is here to help.

Here are some questions he’s been asked lately and what he answered.

Jesse,

We’re going to Ana Scotney’s play, Scattergun, at Q Theatre on Thursday, can’t wait! We’d like to meet for a drink beforehand (there are four of us) and I’m not sure whether people will have eaten or not. Do you have any suggestions for a good spot nearby?

Thank you for this service!

Adele

Hello Adele, do I have a spot for you. Cross the road and head up Queen St just a few metres and you’ll find the back door to Four Points by Sheraton. In fact, because that door is hard to spot why don’t you keep going up, turn left into Mayoral Drive and enter through the lobby so there’s zero chance of you getting lost. From there, take the elevator up to the 20th floor of the hotel where you’ll find The Churchill, a bar specialising in Gins and Tonics. I visited last week and they are in great form — the martinis were fantastico and there was a good menu of shareable snacks. The scallops are particularly rare and delicious and the price is right - or for a bit of nostalgia try their tiny Scotch eggs.

You may get a little sunstrike depending on when you get there (we arrived just after they opened at 4pm) and the music is louder than it should be possibly, but you'll manage! It really is a lovely spot and you'll be in a super mood by the time you eventually head over for the show.

The chicken liver and the beef tartare on the menu at Advieh restaurant at the InterContinental hotel in Commercial Bay. Photograph / Babiche Martens

Hey Jesse,

My boyfriend says he has my birthday dinner under control but it’s a Monday night and I don’t actually trust him. If he bungles it, where can we go that’ll be good and open?

A

Hello A for anonymous

I believe in your boyfriend but it’s always worth a backup plan. There are various random restaurants that open Monday nights but by the time you’ll be needing one you’ll be playing a numbers game — you’ll want to take an Uber to a little neighbourhood of places that you can wander around and appraise while trying to forget that your beloved has let you down on the most important day of the year.

Commercial Bay is your friend — there are loads of great choices and they’re open seven days. Nearby, most of the viaduct is open Mondays (don’t forget Esther, part of the QT Hotel) and Sky City is pretty reliable too. I had a friend who ate at Orbit last Monday and quite enjoyed it (the overall experience rather than the food specifically).

In short, you’ll need to act like a tourist for the night, but there is a bit of fun in that.

Local Talent Taverna in Whangārei has been in operation for 5 months, owned by Matt Hawkes and Sophie Evans. Photo / Tania Whyte

Jesse,

Do you ever eat out in Whangārei? We often do the drive back from Northland and wonder if we should stop and have dinner there rather than staying hungry till Auckland (or grabbing McDonald’s — sorry!).

Thanks,

Nicky

Hi Nicky,

We usually have kids in the car and have been known to go to McDonald’s too (so no need to apologise) but I never enjoy it — it is a pure convenience and not a cheap one. Lately, we’ve been taking a small detour or State Highway One to hit that little set of shops in Kensington that has a Burgerfuel, a St Pierre’s and a Sal’s Pizza but I much prefer your plan.

Try Mean’s Vietnamese Cafe, which comes highly recommended from more than one foodie in my black book (“my personal favourite is the chargrilled chicken vermicelli. A delightfully gorgeous, intoxicating zingy and conspicuously non-oily collide-a-scopic mingling of sweet/sour/chili infused fresh flavour” writes one enthusiast).

And try Local Talent Taverna, a Greek restaurant which I’m told is almost worth taking a special trip from Auckland for. Their frozen Greek yoghurt is a big drawcard.

If you can hold on a little longer I’ve also heard great reports about Semola, the Italian restaurant in Ōrewa. The menu looks fantastic to me (“chargrilled nectarine with stracciatella, fennel, nduja, olive oil and bread” appealed in particular) and if it doesn’t feel like you when you get there, I’ve eaten at a couple of other very decent places nearby, including Cheek and Chongs.

Dining out editor Jesse Mulligan. Photo / Babiche Martens

