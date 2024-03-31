In this fortnightly series, Viva’s resident dining-out editor shares his sage advice on where and what to eat. He’s eaten a lot of bad meals so you don’t have to.

Do you have any restaurant-related questions or dining-out conundrums? Jesse Mulligan is here to help.

Here are some questions he’s been asked lately and what he answered.

Mexican restaurant De Nada in Mt Eden. Photo / Babiche Martens

Jesse,

My wife is dragging me to something at the Mt Eden Community Hall. Can you suggest somewhere I can fortify myself with alcohol (and good food) beforehand?

Kevin

Hi Kevin,

It's not the coolest restaurant in town but I really enjoyed De Nada and lots of other people seem to as well. They're a middle-of-the-road Mexican joint with a pretty nice eating environment and, importantly for your needs, they serve margaritas (any chance your event is on a Tuesday? They do a $35 all-you-can-eat taco session with $8 tequilas).

Need something even stronger? Try the sake negroni on tap at Wu & You, a pan-Asian restaurant I reviewed (admittedly some time ago) as “fun, hip and modern”. Or if wine is your poison there’s a good list over the road at Xoong — happy hour is from 4pm-6pm.

Good luck on all fronts!

The gnocchi in spicy nudja at Cave A Vin. Photo / Babiche Martens

Hey Jesse,

My husband really loves good gnocchi and I’m keen to find some for our upcoming (casual) anniversary dinner. What do you like?

Cammie

Hey Cammie,

If you live anywhere nearby, try my current fave out of the Lil Ragu food truck in Takapuna (they have seating and wine and are indeed casual but truly delicious) or a beautiful version a little further up the road at Cave A Vin in Milford (made with ricotta, served in an nduja sauce). Back in the city and a little more expensive is Bossi — but it’s so very good, and served cacio e pepe style.

But for an epic gnocchi experience try Pasta e Cuore in Mt Eden, under new management but where you can still choose from three different styles cooked the traditional Italian way. Just try to avoid running into Kevin, who’ll be preloaded with tequila and on his way to a line dancing class.

Hey Jesse,

I’ve just discovered brisket and I love it! Only problem is I only eat halal meat. Do you know anywhere that does halal brisket? Cheers brother.

Soran

Hey Soran,

It’s not unreasonable that, in 2024, a Muslim New Zealander should want the opportunity to eat the king of beef cuts. Brisket is most often used in US-style barbecue and is in my experience almost impossible to get right at home. So where to find it in a restaurant? Beef + Lamb NZ couldn’t help:

“That’s a very specific request! Unfortunately, we’re not aware of any kosher restaurants serving up brisket. It’s not something we’ve been asked about before, so we’re looking into whether any of the processors do kosher.”

I didn’t hear back, so I called around a few places for you. Croydon at Smokin Cole BBQ in Grey Lynn says that in his restaurant “the beef [brisket] itself is halal but it’s cooked in the same smoker that we do pork in. I’m not familiar with the intricacies of halal so I’m unsure if they’d still consider it halal.”

Your call on that one Soran. If it’s a no-go, I’m going to send you to Shahid at Halal Meats in Sandringham, who I also spoke to. Unfortunately, he reckons the only way for you to eat halal brisket is to buy it off him and cook it at home. Sorry!

Dining out editor Jesse Mulligan. Photo / Babiche Martens

