This gently spiced twist on a classic osso buco needs a good glug of red wine and a hint of chilli.
If you don’t remove the seeds from the chilli, it adds a lovely little hint of spice without going overboard. This gets better with time, so reheating is a solid option. Scoop up all the juices with some fresh sourdough.
- Preheat the oven to 160C.
- Heat the oil in a heavy-based casserole dish until it’s hot. Brown the osso buco on both sides. Add the onion, the first carrot, chilli, wine, tomatoes, salt, pepper, sugar, stock, and rosemary stalk, stirring to combine. Place the dish in the oven for 2 hours.
- Add the baby carrots and cook for an additional hour.
- Take it out of the oven. Stir in the parsley. Serve with a sprinkle of parmesan.