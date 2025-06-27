These pastry recipes always rise, or puff, to the occasion.

Some ingredients we always seem to buy, only to unpack them at home and realise we already had.

Baking powder, canned beans and tomatoes are prime pantry suspects for having a surfeit of stock.

Pastry is another – seemingly sold in units that always ensure some gets left over, stored away in the freezer for use at a later date and then promptly forgotten about.

No longer. The dozen recipes below will help you make something utterly delicious with them before they succumb to freezer burn.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Flavoured with onion, ginger, chilli, lemon, coriander and dunked into sweet chilli sauce, these tasty pork pastry rolls will be a crowd-pleasing canape to serve at your next party. Recipe developer Angela Casley suggests cutting through halfway before cooking and slicing the remainder once they are cooked. “This helps to keep them moist and hold in the flavour.”

Leek and prosciutto pastry. Photo / Babiche Martens

These tantalising turnovers use pastry scraps wrapped around succulent and salty bundles of softened leek and cured ham.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Baking tomatoes will bring out a little extra sweetness, a useful way to enhance their flavour when they’re out of season.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Decorated chef Sid Sahrawat makes these elegant canapes using tart shells made from spring roll wrappers. Fill them with tartare, top with a generous grating of Comte or Parmesan cheese and serve immediately, to enjoy them at their crispy best.

Photo / Supplied

These easy morsels come from Jeff Koehler’s The North African Cook Book. They get filled with fresh cheese such as ricotta and heaps of herbs – Jeff uses coriander but you could use some dried zaatar, oregano or thyme for an earthier riff. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Serve these leek and smoked fish tarts with a squeeze of lemon. Photo / Babiche Martens

With these open-faced tarts, you get all the comfort of a fish pie without the fuss. Smoked kingfish adds a nice, rich flavour, and instead of making a creamy white sauce, just add cottage cheese and parmesan.

Photo / Babiche Martens

These approachable lamb rolls offer heaps of flavour without much effort. The simple wrap-and-bake method is basically foolproof.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Perfect for afternoon tea or packing in your lunchbox, these puff-pastry swirls are a lovely, savoury bite.

Picture / Babiche Martens

Angela Casley has been making these dainty little mushroomy mouthfuls for years, and insists they “always impress”. Try for yourself – just don’t forget the dollop of tangy sour cream on top.

Photo / Babiche Martens

For a more substantial mushroom and pastry pairing, try this hotpot-style dish in which mushrooms are beefed up with capsicum and beans for a warming midweek meal or lunch.

Photo / Babiche Martens

They taste like a long labour of love, but these golden pastries are quick and easy to make, using tinned fruit and a four-ingredient almond paste.

Photo / Babiche Martens.

These sweet, vanilla-tinged tarts are super simple and make use of ingredients you may already have in the pantry.

