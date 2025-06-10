This creamy mushroom pasta is lifted with spinach and fresh herbs.
One of my favourites is simple pasta dishes; here, the blue cheese is perfection.
The best thing about pasta is that it is so quick and easy to prepare, making it perfect for any meal at any time. You can use other blue cheese varieties, but I have a weakness for gorgonzola.
- Cook the spaghetti as per the packet instructions. Keep it hot.
- Melt the butter in a large frying pan. Toss in the garlic and mushrooms, cooking for 4-5 minutes until they are tender and cooked through.
- Crumble the cheese into the mixture and allow it to melt with the cream, stirring until it is well combined. Add the dill, then season with salt and pepper. Incorporate the spinach to wilt, then mix it through the spaghetti.
- Serve hot with an extra bit of freshly ground pepper.