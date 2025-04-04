You’re hungry now. These pasta recipes will meet you where you are.

With darker, colder evenings encroaching, you might find you have a lot less patience to be standing in the kitchen.

These pasta recipes, designed to go from prep to service in under 30 minutes, will satisfy cravings and allow you more time under your blankets.

Perhaps you have a little more time on your hands and are curious about making pasta from scratch. You might find it helpful to consult the advice from Andreas Papadakis, who runs the Melbourne pasta bar Tipo OO. Last year, the chef shared his advice with Viva upon the launch of his cookbook – his recipe is straightforward, clear and provides guidance on troubleshooting for a dough that doesn’t look quite right.

Angela Casley has also created a helpful guide for making pasta from scratch, with a serving of blue cheese-drenched gnocchi.

But, for now, these are the speediest pasta recipes from the Viva archives, from a zesty pasta salad to spicy spaghetti.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This recipe substitutes a warm sauce for a simple dressing. It’s a breezy combination of olive oil, lemon juice, whole grain mustard and runny honey – save future you some time and make a bigger batch for later.

Photo / Babiche Martens

If you have a wide array of vegetables in your fridge, this recipe will instruct you on how you might use them. Squash will work particularly well, providing creamy textures, but there are plenty of adaptations you can make to your stock to make it work. This is also a vegan-friendly dish if you hold the cheese.

Photo / Babiche Martens

The large shards of Parmesan atop this pasta make it look like an expert serving. It’s not – simply cook leftover greens with a whole lot of garlic and blend the resulting sauce until smooth.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Eggplants are at their best right now and are ideal for soaking up this garlicky, spiced pasta sauce. The final touch for this comfort dish is a handful of fried sage leaves (this will impart a pleasant earthy flavour and a bit of crunch).

Photo / Babiche Martens

This tomato-heavy chorizo pasta is treated to a double serving of cured meat. The final flourish features prosciutto, alongside Parmesan and basil.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Keep this recipe in mind, as its use of stock and citrus will work well to refresh leftover fish. For added freshness, it also features pieces of dill.

Photo / Supplied

Donna Hay formulated this recipe with timeliness in mind. It’s a flavourful recipe with plenty of satisfying textures. You could also serve it with a side salad if you’re craving something green.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This recipe will preserve well as leftovers, with the tomato-based sauce infusing more flavour into the pasta as it sits.

Photo / Mark Roper

Seven ingredients (including sea salt) is all it takes to bring this pasta dish together. The key, according to Andreas Papadakis, is reserving the pasta water to properly emulsify the parmesan-based sauce.

Photo / Babiche Martens

The trick to drawing flavour out of this vegetarian pasta is creating plenty of caramelisation on the mushrooms. Once the browning catches on the bottom of the pan, you’ll be able to create strong umami notes (you can deglaze to make a fond, or sauce, from these remaining pieces).

If you opt for store-bought gnocchi, for which there are plenty of great options, this pasta will come together quickly. It’s shared with Viva by British chef Rick Stein and features juicy prawns and a pinch of chilli flakes.

Photo / Babiche Martens