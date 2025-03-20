This pork and fennel-filled pastry puts a very literal twist on a classic.
Enjoy this plait with chutney or fresh tomato salsa. It is perfect to eat cold on a picnic or warm anytime.
PORK AND FENNEL SAUSAGE PLAIT Serves 6-8
1 tbsp olive oil 1 small head fennel, chopped 1 small onion, chopped 3 cloves garlic, crushed 1 tsp fennel seeds 400g pork mince 1 egg ½ cup chopped parsley 1 cup fresh breadcrumbs 1 tbsp lemon zest 1 tsp salt and pepper 400g ready-rolled puff pastry 1 egg yolk ½ tsp each sesame and poppy seeds
- Heat the oil in a frying pan. Add the fennel, onion, and garlic and cook for 10 minutes until softened. Push to the sides and add the fennel seeds, toasting for 2 minutes before stirring everything together. Remove from the heat and let cool.
- Place the pork mince in a large bowl. Add the egg, parsley, fennel mixture, breadcrumbs, zest, salt, and pepper, then mix thoroughly.
- Preheat the oven to 190C. Line a flat oven tray with baking paper.
- Roll the pastry onto the tray. Place the filling in a 25 x 4cm rectangle at the centre. Cut the pastry into diagonal strips, then crisscross them to form the plait covering the top and sides. Brush with egg yolk and sprinkle with sesame and poppy seeds.
- Bake for 40 minutes until puffed and golden. Remove and cool for 20 minutes before slicing.