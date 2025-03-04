Rice-shaped risoni ‘grains’ cook super quickly, meaning you can have this deeply delicious dinner on the table quick smart.

This is a perfect midweek meal, hopefully leaving a little for lunch the following day. Bought pesto is okay to use here for ease. But if you have heaps of basil growing, make your own!

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA WITH PESTO RISONI

Serves 4

400g chicken breast

2 Tbsp flour

1 egg, whisked with ½ tsp salt and pepper

1 cup breadcrumbs

1 cup risoni

2 Tbsp pesto

1 cup chopped tomatoes

½ cup grated parmesan

1 cup basil leaves

2 Tbsp flavourless oil

1 ball of fresh mozzarella

1. Place the chicken on a board and slice in half horizontally.

2. Dust with flour, dip in seasoned egg, and coat with breadcrumbs. Cover and refrigerate until ready to cook.

3. Cook the risoni in boiling salted water for 8 minutes, drain, and transfer it to an ovenproof baking dish. Stir in the pesto, tomatoes, and half of both the parmesan and basil leaves.

4. Preheat the oven to 180C.

5. Heat the oil in a frying pan and brown the chicken evenly on both sides. Then, place it over the risoni. Slice the mozzarella and add it atop the chicken. Sprinkle the remaining parmesan and basil leaves over it.