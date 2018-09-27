Food & Drink

Israeli Couscous Salad With Roast Chicken & Apple

By Angela Casley
Viva
Israeli couscous salad with roast chicken & apple. Photo / Babiche Martens

A useful staple to have in the cupboard is Israeli couscous, which is great served alongside a steaming casserole or as a base to this fresh and light chicken salad recipe. Crunchy apples and cucumber with a yoghurt dressing are a beautiful combination. I used spinach from the garden, which has been growing in a pot all winter at the back door, with that real old-fashioned spinach flavour.

ISRAELI COUSCOUS SALAD WITH ROAST CHICKEN & APPLE RECIPE

Serves 4
2 chicken breasts, cooked

2 cups cooked Israeli couscous

¼ cup chopped telegraph cucumber

1 red apple, sliced thinly

2 Tbsp lemon juice

½ cup Brazil nuts, roughly chopped

2 cups shredded spinach leaves

½ cup chopped dill
Dressing

2 Tbsp lemon juice

½ cup Greek yoghurt

2 Tbsp chopped dill

1 tsp runny honey
  1. Chop the chicken into bite-sized pieces and place into a large bowl. Add the couscous, cucumber, red apple, lemon juice, nuts, spinach and chopped dill.
  2. In a small bowl, combine the lemon juice, yoghurt, dill and honey.
  3. Drizzle over the salad before serving.

