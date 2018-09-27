Israeli Couscous Salad With Roast Chicken & Apple

A useful staple to have in the cupboard is Israeli couscous, which is great served alongside a steaming casserole or as a base to this fresh and light chicken salad recipe. Crunchy apples and cucumber with a yoghurt dressing are a beautiful combination. I used spinach from the garden, which has been growing in a pot all winter at the back door, with that real old-fashioned spinach flavour.
- Chop the chicken into bite-sized pieces and place into a large bowl. Add the couscous, cucumber, red apple, lemon juice, nuts, spinach and chopped dill.
- In a small bowl, combine the lemon juice, yoghurt, dill and honey.
- Drizzle over the salad before serving.