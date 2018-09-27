Spring Carrots With Orange, Chervil & Honey

Who can resist the beautiful mix of colourful carrots available now. One of the simplest ways to eat them is tossed in butter, honey and orange. I can eat these on their own, hot from the pan, but I also like letting them cool then tossing them through a spinach salad and adding some crumbled feta. There are endless options with such a tasty, pretty vegetable.
Serves 4-6
- Don’t bother to peel the carrots. Place them into a pot of salted boiling water and cook for 7 minutes. Drain.
- Melt the butter in a large frying pan. Add the orange and honey, bringing to a simmer, then the carrots. Cook for 5 minutes, tossing as they become sticky and lightly browned.
- Serve hot with some chervil leaves and season to taste.