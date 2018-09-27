Food & Drink

Spring Carrots With Orange, Chervil & Honey

By Angela Casley
Viva
Spring carrots with orange chervil and honey. Photo / Babiche Martens

Who can resist the beautiful mix of colourful carrots available now. One of the simplest ways to eat them is tossed in butter, honey and orange. I can eat these on their own, hot from the pan, but I also like letting them cool then tossing them through a spinach salad and adding some crumbled feta. There are endless options with such a tasty, pretty vegetable.

SPRING CARROTS WITH ORANGE, CHERVIL & HONEY RECIPE

Serves 4-6

2 large bunches colourful baby carrots

1 Tbsp butter

Zest and juice of 1 orange

2 Tbsp runny honey

½ cup chervil leaves

Salt and freshly ground pepper
  1. Don’t bother to peel the carrots. Place them into a pot of salted boiling water and cook for 7 minutes. Drain.
  2. Melt the butter in a large frying pan. Add the orange and honey, bringing to a simmer, then the carrots. Cook for 5 minutes, tossing as they become sticky and lightly browned.
  3. Serve hot with some chervil leaves and season to taste.

