Couscous is a wonderful base for a salad, so when it comes to clearing out the fridge team it with what you find: tomatoes, celery, olives, herbs . . . To make it more substantial add fried halloumi, sliced steak or chicken breast. To dress it up for guests add some chopped artichokes and green olives. Don’t forget a squeeze of fresh lime.
Serves 4
- Cook the couscous as per packet instructions, then cool.
- To make the dressing in a jar combine the oil, vinegar, mustard, honey and garlic.
- In a large bowl combine the couscous, tomatoes, celery, onion, olives, basil and dill.
- Heat a frying pan to a high heat. Cook the halloumi for 30 seconds each side until golden.
- Toss the halloumi through the salad along with the dressing. Serve in a decorative bowl.