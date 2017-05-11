Food & Drink

Halloumi & Israeli Couscous Salad Recipe

Save
Share
By Angela Casley
Viva

Couscous is a wonderful base for a salad, so when it comes to clearing out the fridge team it with what you find: tomatoes, celery, olives, herbs . . . To make it more substantial add fried halloumi, sliced steak or chicken breast. To dress it up for guests add some chopped artichokes and green olives. Don’t forget a squeeze of fresh lime.

HALLOUMI AND ISRAELI COUSCOUS SALAD RECIPE

Serves 4

2 cups Israeli couscous

4 tomatoes, chopped

2 sticks celery, sliced thinly

½ red onion, sliced

½ cup black olives

1 cup basil leaves

¼ cup chopped dill

200g halloumi sliced

Salt and freshly ground pepper
Dressing

¼ cup olive oil

2 Tbsp red wine vinegar

1 tsp Dijon mustard

2 tsp honey

1 clove garlic, crushed
  1. Cook the couscous as per packet instructions, then cool.
  2. To make the dressing in a jar combine the oil, vinegar, mustard, honey and garlic.
  3. In a large bowl combine the couscous, tomatoes, celery, onion, olives, basil and dill.
  4. Heat a frying pan to a high heat. Cook the halloumi for 30 seconds each side until golden.
  5. Toss the halloumi through the salad along with the dressing. Serve in a decorative bowl.

Share this article:

Save
Share

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Featured

More Food & Drink

1/52/5