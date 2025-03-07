Your dining table becomes a chef’s table with this impressive plated salad.

Fresh and sweet, heirloom tomatoes require no fuss. The same holds true for the burrata, its creamy texture completes this simple salad. Make sure to have some bread on hand to scoop up all the juices.

HEIRLOOM TOMATOES & CHICKPEAS WITH OLIVE DRESSING

Serves 4

quarter of a cup chopped olives

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 Tbsp lemon juice

half a cup chopped parsley

1 tsp white sugar

quarter tsp salt and pepper

1 tin chickpeas, drained

300g heirloom tomatoes

1 ball burrata

halfcup basil leaves

1. Combine the chopped olives, olive oil, lemon juice, parsley, and sugar in a large bowl. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Add the chickpeas and stir, allowing them to marinate for 20 minutes.

2. Cut the tomatoes into attractive chunks and place them around the edge of a large platter.