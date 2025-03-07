Your dining table becomes a chef’s table with this impressive plated salad.
Fresh and sweet, heirloom tomatoes require no fuss. The same holds true for the burrata, its creamy texture completes this simple salad. Make sure to have some bread on hand to scoop up all the juices.
HEIRLOOM TOMATOES & CHICKPEAS WITH OLIVE DRESSING
Serves 4
quarter of a cup chopped olives
2 Tbsp olive oil
1 Tbsp lemon juice
half a cup chopped parsley
1 tsp white sugar
quarter tsp salt and pepper
1 tin chickpeas, drained
300g heirloom tomatoes
1 ball burrata
halfcup basil leaves
1. Combine the chopped olives, olive oil, lemon juice, parsley, and sugar in a large bowl. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Add the chickpeas and stir, allowing them to marinate for 20 minutes.
2. Cut the tomatoes into attractive chunks and place them around the edge of a large platter.
3. Arrange the chickpeas in the centre and crumble the burrata on top. Add the basil leaves and enjoy.