Eggplant & Anchovy Dip Recipe


By Angela Casley
Try this eggplant and anchovy dip with bruschetta or lettuce cups. Photo / Babiche Martens

This impressive eggplant and anchovy dip is perfect for platters, salads, or crunchy lettuce cups.

There are so many options for serving this flavourful dip. As part of a platter, as I have here in lettuce cups for extra crunch, or dollop it on to a salad. If you grow eggplant this is a great use for them.

EGGPLANT AND ANCHOVY DIP

Makes 2 cups

2 eggplant

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 tsp sea salt

3 cloves garlic

3 anchovies

1 Tbsp lemon zest

¼ cup lemon juice

1 cup chopped combined parsley and basil
To serve, optional

12 baby cos leaves

200g cherry tomatoes, halved

Bruschetta

Pine nuts
  1. Preheat the oven to 200C.
  2. Place the eggplant into an ovenproof dish. Poke 10-12 holes in each and drizzle with a little oil. Bake for 35-40 minutes until soft and squishy. Alternatively, cook eggplant on a barbecue.
  3. Remove from the heat and allow to cool until you can handle then split them down the middle and scoop all the flesh straight into a blender, discarding the skin.
  4. Add the salt, garlic, anchovies, lemon zest and juice, parsley and basil blitzing until almost smooth. Season with extra salt and pepper.
  5. To serve, place a tablespoon into a baby cos leaf and add a cherry tomato. Eat as is or place on to a crispy bruschetta.

