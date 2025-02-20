This impressive eggplant and anchovy dip is perfect for platters, salads, or crunchy lettuce cups.
There are so many options for serving this flavourful dip. As part of a platter, as I have here in lettuce cups for extra crunch, or dollop it on to a salad. If you grow eggplant this is a great use for them.
Makes 2 cups
- Preheat the oven to 200C.
- Place the eggplant into an ovenproof dish. Poke 10-12 holes in each and drizzle with a little oil. Bake for 35-40 minutes until soft and squishy. Alternatively, cook eggplant on a barbecue.
- Remove from the heat and allow to cool until you can handle then split them down the middle and scoop all the flesh straight into a blender, discarding the skin.
- Add the salt, garlic, anchovies, lemon zest and juice, parsley and basil blitzing until almost smooth. Season with extra salt and pepper.
- To serve, place a tablespoon into a baby cos leaf and add a cherry tomato. Eat as is or place on to a crispy bruschetta.
More homemade dips
From melty cheese to garlicky greens.
Edamame, Avocado & Goat’s Cheese. Spread this on bruschetta for a delicious, simple snack.
Roasted Capsicum With Baked Feta. Side dish or dinner for one?
Homemade Feta Hummus. With plenty of toppings.
Herb-Flecked Yoghurt Dip. Perfect for dolloping over all manner of things.