Edamame, Avocado & Goat’s Cheese Dip

Fresh, crisp and beautifully green, this dip is a winner, served here with bruschetta — or try it under a poached egg for a light and tasty breakfast or lunch. Do get goat’s feta, which is a little stronger than cow’s, but absolutely delicious.

EDAMAME, AVOCADO AND GOAT’S CHEESE DIP RECIPE

Makes 2 cups

100g goat’s cheese feta

1 avocado, stone removed

1 cup thawed edamame beans

1 clove garlic, roughly chopped

1 Tbsp lemon zest, plus little for garnish

2 Tbsp lemon juice

Salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste

Bruschetta, to serve

1. Place the feta, avocado, edamame, garlic, zest and juice into a kitchen processor, blitzing until well combined.

2. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Store in the fridge until ready to serve.