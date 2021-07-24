Food & Drink

Edamame, Avocado & Goat’s Cheese Dip

By Angela Casley
Viva
Spread this on bruschetta for a delicious, simple snack. Photo / Babiche Martens

Fresh, crisp and beautifully green, this dip is a winner, served here with bruschetta — or try it under a poached egg for a light and tasty breakfast or lunch. Do get goat’s feta, which is a little stronger than cow’s, but absolutely delicious.

EDAMAME, AVOCADO AND GOAT’S CHEESE DIP RECIPE

Makes 2 cups

100g goat’s cheese feta

1 avocado, stone removed

1 cup thawed edamame beans

1 clove garlic, roughly chopped

1 Tbsp lemon zest, plus little for garnish

2 Tbsp lemon juice

Salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste

Bruschetta, to serve

1. Place the feta, avocado, edamame, garlic, zest and juice into a kitchen processor, blitzing until well combined.

2. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Store in the fridge until ready to serve.

3. Spread on bruschetta with an extra sprinkle of lemon zest to garnish.

