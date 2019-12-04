Sweet Potato Bites With Fragrant Quinoa Salad

In this recipe, rounds of sweet potato are roasted in the oven until crisp, and then topped with a flavour-packed quinoa salad. I added perfectly ripe avocado and plenty of coriander for a textural contrast, with a lemony toasted cumin dressing to tie it all together. It’s fantastic for summer entertaining, and a little bit different, too.
Serves 4-6
- Preheat your oven to 200C. Line a tray with baking paper.
- Brush both sides of each round of sweet potato with olive oil or melted coconut oil. Place on the baking tray and sprinkle with sea salt. Bake in the oven until golden and cooked through, about 20-25 minutes. Remove from the oven, and allow to cool while you make the salad.
- Rinse the quinoa under cold running water, and then transfer to a saucepan, along with the vegetable stock. Place over a medium heat and bring to the boil. Turn down the heat, and then simmer on low for 10 to 15 minutes, or until all the liquid is absorbed.
- You’ll know the quinoa is ready when a little tail comes out of the quinoa seed. Fluff it up with a fork and leave to sit in the pot uncovered, to allow any steam to escape. this will help to ensure the quinoa has a light texture.
- To make the dressing, whisk together the extra virgin olive oil, lemon juice, cumin seeds, paprika flakes and garlic, then season accordingly with sea salt and a little ground pepper.
- Once the quinoa has cooled, transfer to a bowl along with the dressing, coriander and avocado. Toss until well combined.
- To serve, top each slice of sweet potato with the salad and enjoy.