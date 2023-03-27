This is a favourite lunch dish served with crusty bread to help scoop up all the goodness. It’s great for serving a crowd at a party.
WHITE BEANS, LEEKS AND FETA HUMMUS RECIPE Serves 4
2 tins butter beans, drained 1 cup drained chickpeas 3 cloves garlic, grated 1 Tbsp tahini ¼ cup olive oil 1-2 Tbsp lemon juice 100g feta, crumbled 1 Tbsp butter 1 leek, thinly sliced Zest from ½ lemon ½ cup chopped parsley Salt and pepper, to taste
- First, make the hummus. Place one tin of butter beans, the chickpeas, 1 clove of garlic and the tahini into a kitchen processor or blender, pulsing until smooth. Add 2 tablespoons of oil, lemon juice and half the feta. Season with salt and pepper, blitzing until well combined.
- For the leeks, heat the remaining oil and butter in a frying pan. Add the leeks, cooking slowly for 10 minutes to soften but not brown. Stir through the zest, parsley and second tin of butter beans, heating through. Season to taste.
- To serve, spread the hummus on a large platter. Spoon over the leek and bean mix. Sprinkle with the remaining feta.