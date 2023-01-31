Food & Drink

This Courgette & Kūmara Soup Recipe Is Comforting & Weeknight-Friendly

By Angela Casley
Photo / Babiche Martens

There is a lot of goodness in the skins of most vegetables, so I don’t tend to peel them unless very hard. This is a great recipe to double and freeze for the coming months, or to give away to friends and family.

COURGETTE AND KŪMARA SOUP RECIPE

Serves 6

2 Tbsp butter

1 large onion, diced

3 cloves garlic, crushed

1 medium orange kūmara, chopped

3 large courgettes, roughly chopped

1 litre chicken stock

1 cup basil leaves, plus extra to garnish

Greek yoghurt and oil drizzle, to serve

Pita bread, optional
  1. Melt the butter in a large pot. Add the onion, garlic and kūmara, cooking for a few minutes until the onions have softened. Add the courgettes and chicken stock, bringing them to a boil for 12-15 minutes until the kūmara is completely soft. Season with salt and pepper.
  2. Cool, and puree in a blender with the basil. Check the seasoning.
  3. Serve hot or cold with a dollop of yoghurt, a drizzle of oil and extra basil leaves, and warm pita bread on the side for dipping.

