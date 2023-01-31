There is a lot of goodness in the skins of most vegetables, so I don’t tend to peel them unless very hard. This is a great recipe to double and freeze for the coming months, or to give away to friends and family.
COURGETTE AND KŪMARA SOUP RECIPE Serves 6
2 Tbsp butter 1 large onion, diced 3 cloves garlic, crushed 1 medium orange kūmara, chopped 3 large courgettes, roughly chopped 1 litre chicken stock 1 cup basil leaves, plus extra to garnish Greek yoghurt and oil drizzle, to serve Pita bread, optional
- Melt the butter in a large pot. Add the onion, garlic and kūmara, cooking for a few minutes until the onions have softened. Add the courgettes and chicken stock, bringing them to a boil for 12-15 minutes until the kūmara is completely soft. Season with salt and pepper.
- Cool, and puree in a blender with the basil. Check the seasoning.
- Serve hot or cold with a dollop of yoghurt, a drizzle of oil and extra basil leaves, and warm pita bread on the side for dipping.