Two of the joys of summer are long evenings and casual cooking. Courgettes, corn and some charred tomatoes are all great options for cooking on the barbecue. Boiling the garlic makes the cloves creamy without the need for an oven.
- Place the whole bulbs of garlic into a pot of simmering water for 20 minutes or until a skewer will insert easily. Drain and slice in half. Pat them dry and rub them with some olive oil.
- Preheat a barbecue to medium heat.
- Rub the eggplant generously with olive oil. Cook on the barbecue for a few minutes on each side until golden. Remove and cover them with a paper towel, which will soften them completely.
- Cook the peppers over the heat and sear off the garlic until nicely coloured. Remove and cool.
- To make the dressing, blitz together the walnuts, olive oil, wine vinegar, and honey.
- Place the rocket onto a serving platter. Top with the vegetables and garlic, squeezing some of them out of the bulb to add a delicious creamy flavour. Drizzle with dressing, season, add the basil leaves, sprinkle over the feta and then serve.