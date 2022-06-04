If the fennel bulbs are large, only use half, reserving the remainder to use in a saute or slow-cooked dish.
KŪMARA-TOPPED FENNEL AND FISH PIE RECIPE
Serves 4
Topping 2 medium-sized kūmara, peeled 20g butter Freshly ground pepper 1 Tbsp oil ½ cup breadcrumbs 2 Tbsp chopped parsley
Filling 2 Tbsp butter 1 Tbsp oil 2 spring onions, chopped 1 small bulb fennel, thinly sliced 1 small carrot, chopped small ¼ cup flour 1 ½ cups milk ¼ cup chopped dill 300g fresh hoki 100g smoked hoki Salt and pepper, to taste
- For the topping, boil the kūmara in salted water for 15 minutes until very soft. Remove, drain and mash with the butter, adding a little pepper to taste.
- Heat the oil in a frying pan. Add the breadcrumbs, cooking until crispy. Remove from the heat and stir through the parsley.
- For the filling melt the butter and oil in a pot. Add the onion, fennel and carrot, cooking slowly, covered, until softened (around 10 minutes). Stir through the flour, cooking for 2 minutes. Add the milk, slowly bringing to a simmer until the sauce has thickened. Stir through the fish and dill. Pour the mixture into an ovenproof dish. Top with the kūmara and sprinkle over the breadcrumbs.
- Preheat an oven to 180C. Cook for 40 minutes until golden and bubbling.