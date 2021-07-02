There is nothing better than a good hearty winter pie packed with flavour. The aroma of long and slow cooking filling the house is great too. There is no need to peel the carrots when making a pie or casserole, the skin will add a little extra goodness.
STEAK AND GUINNESS PIE RECIPE
Serves 4
2 Tbsp butter 1 onion, roughly chopped 3 cloves garlic, crushed 500g chuck steak 1 medium carrot, roughly chopped 300ml bottle Guinness or other beer ¼ cup fresh oregano leaves 2 Tbsp butter ¼ cup flour Salt and pepper, to taste 400g puff pastry 1 egg, whisked
- Preheat oven to 160C.
- In a heavy-based casserole dish or pot melt the butter. Add the onion and garlic, cooking for a few minutes. Remove from the pan. Add the steak, browning all over. Return the onions along with the carrot, Guinness and oregano. Bring to a simmer then place into the oven for 2 hours. Remove the lid for the last 20 minutes.
- In a small pot melt the butter and add the flour, cooking for 2 or 3 minutes. Slowly add 1 cup of the liquid from the casserole until you have a smooth sauce. Pour it into the meat and return to the oven for 20 minutes to thicken it up. Remove and season.
- Turn the oven to 200C.
- Place the meat into a 20cm pie dish or ovenproof pan. Roll the pastry on a lightly floured bench to roughly 5mm thick to fit the top with a little extra hanging over. Brush eggwash over the pastry. Cut any excess into decorative shapes. Place the pie in the oven for 20 minutes until the pastry is puffed and golden. Serve with your favourite vegetables and a good creamy mash.