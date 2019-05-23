There is no pre-soaking or pre-cooking puy lentils in this simple soup. You will find them in a packet at your local supermarket. Adding warm bread for dipping into this hearty soup is a no-brainer.
LENTIL, BACON & PUMPKIN SOUP RECIPE Serves 6
50g butter 1 onion, chopped 3 cloves garlic, crushed ½ cup puy lentils 800g pumpkin, peeled and chopped 1 litre vegetable or chicken stock 500g bacon bones ½ cup mint leaves
To garnish Cream, chopped mint and croutons
- In a large pot, warm the butter. Add the onion and garlic, cooking for 5 minutes to soften. Add the lentils, pumpkin, stock, bones and mint leaves, cooking for 40 minutes until the pumpkin is completely soft. Remove the bacon bones.
- Puree the soup, then return it to a clean pot.
- Before serving reheat the soup, add a little extra liquid if needed. Test the seasoning.
- Serve hot with a swirl of cream, extra mint leaves and crunchy croutons.