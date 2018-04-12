Fresh pasta is always my first choice for this fish dish, but mid-week, dry pasta from the cupboard is just as good. A squeeze of lemon is the perfect finish.
PAN-FRIED FISH WITH FETTUCCINI Serves 4
2 Tbsp olive oil 2 cloves garlic, sliced Zest of ½ lemon 1 cup cream ¼ cup white wine 6 stalks broccolini, sliced thinly 2 cups rocket leaves 1 Tbsp butter 500g white fish fillets, cut into pieces 350g fettuccini, cooked 1 cup grated parmesan Juice of ½ lemon Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste Extra parmesan to garnish
- Heat the oil in a large frying pan. Add the garlic and cook for 1 minute. Add the lemon zest, cream and wine and bring to a simmer. Add the broccolini and cook for 3 minutes until just cooked. Fold in the rocket. Season with salt and pepper.
- Heat the butter in another pan and cook the fish. Set aside.
- Add the cheese and lemon juice to the sauce.
- Place the hot fettuccini into bowls. Place on the fish and spoon over the sauce and vegetables. Garnish with a little parmesan.