Pan-Fried Fish With Fettuccini

By Angela Casley
Viva
A squeeze of lemon on this tasty dish and dinner is served. Picture / Babiche Martens

Fresh pasta is always my first choice for this fish dish, but mid-week, dry pasta from the cupboard is just as good. A squeeze of lemon is the perfect finish.

PAN-FRIED FISH WITH FETTUCCINI

Serves 4
2 Tbsp olive oil

2 cloves garlic, sliced

Zest of ½ lemon

1 cup cream

¼ cup white wine

6 stalks broccolini, sliced thinly

2 cups rocket leaves

1 Tbsp butter

500g white fish fillets, cut into pieces

350g fettuccini, cooked

1 cup grated parmesan

Juice of ½ lemon

Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

Extra parmesan to garnish
  1. Heat the oil in a large frying pan. Add the garlic and cook for 1 minute. Add the lemon zest, cream and wine and bring to a simmer. Add the broccolini and cook for 3 minutes until just cooked. Fold in the rocket. Season with salt and pepper.
  2. Heat the butter in another pan and cook the fish. Set aside.
  3. Add the cheese and lemon juice to the sauce.
  4. Place the hot fettuccini into bowls. Place on the fish and spoon over the sauce and vegetables. Garnish with a little parmesan.

