For this salad, transform a very versatile tin of chickpeas into crunchy bites. They also work well in a coleslaw or add some spice to the chickpeas before you place them into the oven and eat as a healthy snack.
COURGETTE, CORN AND CRISPY CHICKPEA SALAD RECIPE
Dressing 2 Tbsp tahini 1 Tbsp runny honey 1 clove garlic, crushed 2 Tbsp lemon juice ½ cup Greek yoghurt 1 tsp Dijon mustard Pinch chilli flakes Salt and pepper, to taste
Salad 400g tin chickpeas, drained ¼ cup olive oil 2 cobs of corn 2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced 2 medium courgettes, sliced ½ tsp smoked paprika 2 cups baby spinach Few mint leaves to garnish, optional
- Preheat oven to 180C.
- Place the chickpeas in an oven tray. Pat them dry with a piece of paper towel. Add 1 tablespoon of oil, salt and pepper to season. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until crispy.
- For the dressing, whizz together (using a stick blender or whisk) the tahini, honey, garlic, lemon juice, yoghurt and mustard. Add a pinch of chilli flakes then season with salt and pepper.
- Using a sharp knife, remove the corn from the cobs.
- Heat the remaining oil in a large frying pan. Add the garlic, cooking for 2 minutes. Add in the courgettes cooking for 3-4 minutes then toss in the corn, cooking until corn is bright in colour. Stir through the paprika until combined. Add the spinach, just to wilt.
- Serve the salad warm with tahini dressing and sprinkle over the crispy chickpeas.