Food & Drink

A Full-Of-Flavour Courgette & Corn Salad Recipe With Crispy Chickpeas

Save
Share
By Angela Casley
nzme
Photo / Babiche Martens

For this salad, transform a very versatile tin of chickpeas into crunchy bites. They also work well in a coleslaw or add some spice to the chickpeas before you place them into the oven and eat as a healthy snack.

COURGETTE, CORN AND CRISPY CHICKPEA SALAD RECIPE
Dressing

2 Tbsp tahini

1 Tbsp runny honey

1 clove garlic, crushed

2 Tbsp lemon juice

½ cup Greek yoghurt

1 tsp Dijon mustard

Pinch chilli flakes

Salt and pepper, to taste
Salad

400g tin chickpeas, drained

¼ cup olive oil

2 cobs of corn

2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

2 medium courgettes, sliced

½ tsp smoked paprika

2 cups baby spinach

Few mint leaves to garnish, optional
  1. Preheat oven to 180C.
  2. Place the chickpeas in an oven tray. Pat them dry with a piece of paper towel. Add 1 tablespoon of oil, salt and pepper to season. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until crispy.
  3. For the dressing, whizz together (using a stick blender or whisk) the tahini, honey, garlic, lemon juice, yoghurt and mustard. Add a pinch of chilli flakes then season with salt and pepper.
  4. Using a sharp knife, remove the corn from the cobs.
  5. Heat the remaining oil in a large frying pan. Add the garlic, cooking for 2 minutes. Add in the courgettes cooking for 3-4 minutes then toss in the corn, cooking until corn is bright in colour. Stir through the paprika until combined. Add the spinach, just to wilt.
  6. Serve the salad warm with tahini dressing and sprinkle over the crispy chickpeas.

Share this article:

Save
Share

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Featured

More Food & Drink

1/52/5