These Beetroot And Courgette Fritters Are Great Anytime

Squeezing the water from the courgettes will ensure your fritters aren’t soggy. You’ll be amazed at the amount you’ll get from them. These are also delicious the next day with a side salad.
- Into a clean tea towel place the courgettes. Squeeze out any excess liquid.
- Place courgettes into a large bowl. Add the beetroot, garlic, onion, eggs, flour, cumin, chilli, coriander, salt and pepper. Fold through the feta.
- Heat 2 Tbsp flavourless oil in a medium-sized frying pan. Add large tablespoons of mixture 3 or 4 at a time, cooking for 3 or 4 minutes, then flip for a further 2 minutes. Continue cooking until all the mixture has gone.
- Combine the yoghurt, feta and coriander.
- Serve the fritters hot with your feta and yoghurt dip.