These Beetroot And Courgette Fritters Are Great Anytime

Squeezing the water from the courgettes will ensure your fritters aren’t soggy. You’ll be amazed at the amount you’ll get from them. These are also delicious the next day with a side salad.

BEETROOT AND COURGETTE FRITTERS RECIPE

Makes 16

2 courgettes, grated

1 medium beetroot, grated

2 cloves garlic, grated

½ red onion, finely chopped

2 eggs

¼ cup self-rising flour

½ tsp cumin

Pinch chilli flakes

1 cup chopped coriander

½ tsp salt and fresh pepper

100g feta, crumbled

Oil for cooking
Dip

1 cup Greek yoghurt

50g crumbled feta

¼ cup chopped coriander
  1. Into a clean tea towel place the courgettes. Squeeze out any excess liquid.
  2. Place courgettes into a large bowl. Add the beetroot, garlic, onion, eggs, flour, cumin, chilli, coriander, salt and pepper. Fold through the feta.
  3. Heat 2 Tbsp flavourless oil in a medium-sized frying pan. Add large tablespoons of mixture 3 or 4 at a time, cooking for 3 or 4 minutes, then flip for a further 2 minutes. Continue cooking until all the mixture has gone.
  4. Combine the yoghurt, feta and coriander.
  5. Serve the fritters hot with your feta and yoghurt dip.

