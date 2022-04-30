All the vegetables can be prepared ahead of time. Change them up with other ingredients if you like — a slice of avocado, a piece of spicy chorizo or fresh tomato. They can also be served cold or warmed for 10 minutes.
EGGPLANT STACKS RECIPE
Makes 4
1 eggplant, cut in 1cm slices 1 courgette, sliced thinly lengthways ¼ cup olive oil 1 red pepper, roasted 1 ball mozzarella 4 tsp pesto ½ cup basil leaves Salt and pepper, to season 1 Tbsp each balsamic vinegar and olive oil, to drizzle 1 Tbsp toasted pine nuts
- Rub the eggplant and courgette slices generously with olive oil. Either barbecue or cook in a hot frying pan until cooked and golden. Cool to room temperature.
- Slice the roasted pepper into strips. Slice the mozzarella into 1cm slices.
- To build the stacks, place a piece of eggplant on the base, a slice of mozzarella, smother with pesto, add sliced peppers, courgette and basil leaves, and top with another slice of eggplant. Season as you go.
- Drizzle with balsamic vinegar and olive oil to finish and garnish with a sprinkle of pine nuts.