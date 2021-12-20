Food & Drink

Grilled Vegetables With Flatbreads

We've used kumara, asparagus, and corn here. Photo / Babiche Martens

If you have an abundance of some vegetables and not others, go ahead and use them. Make the most of whatever is in season.

GRILLED VEGETABLES WITH FLATBREADS RECIPE

Serves 4

1 kumara, sliced ½ cm thick

1 cob of corn 1 red and/or yellow pepper, seeds removed

100g green beans

1 bunch asparagus

¼ cup olive oil

2 tsp mixed herbs

½ cup chopped coriander
Dressing

½ cup yoghurt

2 Tbsp tahini

2 Tbsp lemon juice

2 tsp runny honey

Flatbreads, to serve
  1. Preheat a barbecue to a medium heat. Rub the vegetables with oil and herbs. Place them on the barbecue, cooking until all cooked. As they cook remove and cool. Slice the kernels from the corn.
  2. Toss everything together in a large bowl with the coriander and dressing.
  3. Serve with warmed flatbreads.

