If you have an abundance of some vegetables and not others, go ahead and use them. Make the most of whatever is in season.
GRILLED VEGETABLES WITH FLATBREADS RECIPE
Serves 4
1 kumara, sliced ½ cm thick 1 cob of corn 1 red and/or yellow pepper, seeds removed 100g green beans 1 bunch asparagus ¼ cup olive oil 2 tsp mixed herbs ½ cup chopped coriander
Dressing ½ cup yoghurt 2 Tbsp tahini 2 Tbsp lemon juice 2 tsp runny honey Flatbreads, to serve
- Preheat a barbecue to a medium heat. Rub the vegetables with oil and herbs. Place them on the barbecue, cooking until all cooked. As they cook remove and cool. Slice the kernels from the corn.
- Toss everything together in a large bowl with the coriander and dressing.
- Serve with warmed flatbreads.