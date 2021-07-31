This is a perfect accompaniment to a slow-cooked leg of lamb, or equally delicious on its own. The flavours get better with time, so do enjoy it the next day if there’s any left.
ROASTED MISO CAULIFLOWER RECIPE
Serves 6
1 medium cauliflower 3 Tbsp white miso 2 Tbsp runny honey 2 cloves garlic, crushed 2 tsp grated ginger 2 tsp lemon zest 1 spring onion, finely chopped 1 Tbsp sesame seeds
- Preheat oven to 200C.
- Trim excess rough leaves from the cauliflower and cut a flat base.
- Place the whole cauliflower into a large pot of salted water, bringing to a simmer for 10 minutes. Drain and place on a lined baking tray. Pat dry with paper towels.
- In a small bowl combine the miso, honey, garlic, ginger, zest, spring onion and half the sesame seeds. Spread over the cauliflower. Place in the oven for 35 minutes or until crispy and golden. Serve hot with remaining sesame seeds.